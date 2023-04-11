Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Folk singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

