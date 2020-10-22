"We are looking seriously at the spread and determining what our next steps should be," says Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, as the daily number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

427 new COVID cases is highest in Alberta ever

Central zone has 126 active cases of COVID-19

The province identified 427 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

It marked the second straight day the province recorded more than 400 cases, and there are now 3,519 active cases of the virus in Alberta.

In her twice-weekly press conference, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there is concern and the province will look at ways to slow the spread.

“I am very concerned about the rise in numbers. We are looking seriously at the spread and determining what our next steps should be.

“The leading source for active exposures is close contact, and many of the cases we are seeing now are the result of spread over Thanksgiving, when families gathered together.

“People did not mean to spread COVID, but it is a reminder that social gatherings, where distancing and masking are not used consistently, they are a significant risk for spread,” she said.

In Ontario and Quebec, strict measures to curb the spread have already been put in place.

Ontario halted indoor dining in hot-spot regions and closed some gyms earlier this month, as well as lowering gathering limits.

In late September, Quebec put restrictions on bars and restaurants in hot-spot locations and banned home gatherings.

Despite the rise in cases, Hinshaw still encouraged Albertans to take part in Halloween activities, as long as social distancing measures are being used and masks are worn.

She said the next week will be crucial in helping fight further spread of the virus.

“We have brought down our infection rates before, and we can do it again. If you were waiting for that moment to take COVID seriously – to start going the extra mile – this is it,” Hinshaw said.

“This weekend, let’s all be extra careful and extra cautious. We are all in this together and we are powerful together.”

In Alberta, the Edmonton zone remains one of the key hot spots, with 1,718 active cases of the virus, almost half of the province’s total.

The Calgary zone has 1,260 active cases. The province currently has 112 hospitalizations, with 18 in the ICU.

In the central zone, there are 126 active cases, with four in hospital and none in the ICU.

Red Deer still sits at 32 active cases, with 125 recoveries.

There are 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Maskwacis. Red Deer County and Lacombe County each have nine active cases.

Mountain View County has four active cases and Olds has three active cases. The County of Wetaskiwin and Camrose County each have one active case.

The City of Camrose has three and Wetaskiwin has two. The County of Stettler sits at seven active cases.

Hinshaw said there are active alerts or outbreaks in about nine per cent of all schools, with a total of 561 cases. There are 101 schools with an outbreak, including 21 on the watch list, with five or more cases.

Hinshaw said non-urgent surgeries in Edmonton have been postponed due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A short snap election would pose voting hurdles, says chief electoral officer

Just Posted

"We are looking seriously at the spread and determining what our next steps should be," says Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, as the daily number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
427 new COVID cases is highest in Alberta ever

Central zone has 126 active cases of COVID-19

100 Women Who Care make a donation to Sylvan Lake Food Bank and Bethany Care Centre. Photo By Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
100 Women Who Care donate to four Sylvan Lake groups

The Food Bank, Bethany Sylvan Lake, Community Partners and the Library all received a donation

RCMP. (Black Press File Photo)
Calgary man dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake

A semi truck collided with a SUV just east of Hwy. 781 on Hwy 11.

Shaelynn Decock and her dog Taco, who has been missing since Aug. 26. Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake woman looking for closure for her stolen dog

Shaelynn Decock says it has been two months since she last saw her dog Taco

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. nbsp;Alberta is reporting it's highest daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 364 new infections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta confirmed 323 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Central zone active cases at 145

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney arrives for an announcement at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is isolating at home after one of his ministers tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta premier tests negative for COVID-19 but will isolate for a week

Kenney said he will isolate until Oct. 29 and, in the meantime, work from home

JJ Collett Natural Area Foundation held its AGM on Oct. 19 at the Ponoka Legion. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
De-listing Alberta parks creates ‘risk’ for coal mining: CPAWS

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society speaks at JJ Collett AGM

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Temporary COVID-19 testing sites coming to Wetaskiwin and Ponoka

The Wetaskiwin location will open Oct. 23, 2020 and the Ponoka location will open Oct. 29.

ACC President and CEO Ken Kobly spoke to Ponoka Chamber of Commerce members over Zoom on Oct. 20. (Image: screenshot)
Alberta chambers are ‘411’ to members, government: ACC president

Changes to government supports, second wave and snap election

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Advisers are reportedly recommending Alberta's kindergarten to Grade 4 arts and social studies curriculum remove all references to residential schools because it's "too sad" for young children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Advisers suggest Alberta students not learn about residential schools before Grade 4

Documents suggest children younger than Grade 4 are too emotionally vulnerable to learn about residential schools

Most Read