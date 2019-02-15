F150 year 2011 (Wikimedia Commons)

Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

It includes about 221,000 vehicles in Canada along with 1.26 million in the U.S.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in both Canada and United States.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ponoka H&R Block celebrates 45 years of business in town

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake adds 25 new events to the 2019 line up

Sean Durkin announced 25 new events, in addition to community favourites, are planned for 2019

WATCH: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive from across the country

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest now over two weekends

Extreme winter conditions resulted in outdoor events being moved to Feb. 23-24

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

One Maskwacis man faces eight charges after police raids

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearms, cocaine during search warrants

Ponoka H&R Block celebrates 45 years of business in town

The company president stopped by for a visit to congratulate the Ponoka branch for its longevity

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Pro-pipeline United We Roll, Official Convoy for Canada departs from Red Deer

Convoy is making four-day journey across Canada to Ottawa

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read