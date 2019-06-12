A 2011 Ford Explorer. (Wikimedia Commons)

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Ford is issuing a series of recalls for a multitude of cars and SUVs for suspension, loss of power and transmission issues.

In a notice released Tuesday, Ford said it was recalling some 2011 to 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles, 28,000 of which were sold in Canada for a rear suspension toe link fracture issue.

The company said fracture of a rear toe link reduces steering control and increases the risk of a crash.

Ford said one customer hit the curb when their vehicle’s toe link broke but no one has been seriously injured as a result of the defect.

Ford is recalling select 2013 Ford F-150 trucks with 6-speed automatic transmission for transmission calibration issues. The recall applies to trucks with 5.0-liter and 6.2-liter gasoline engines that had the powertrain control module software reprogrammed as part of an earlier recall.

The reprogramming did not have the updates necessary to “prevent a potential unintended downshift into first gear or the updates necessary to ensure illumination of the malfunction indicator light in the event of an intermittent transmission output speed sensor signal.”

Cars without the proper updates are still at risk and an unintended downshift could cause a truck to lose control and crash.

The company is also issuing a recall for 2009 to 2016 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-litre engine and equipped with a school bus or ambulance prep package for loss of motive power issue.

Vehicles without the school bus or ambulance prep package are not affected and there were only 445 sold in Canada.

A final safety recall has been issued for several Ford company vehicles sold in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan for a rear suspension toe link fracture issue. The company said 12,000 vehicle are affected.

Affected vehicles include:

  • 2010-17 Ford Taurus vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, July 2, 2009 to May 25, 2017
  • 2009-17 Ford Flex vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, May 7, 2008 to May 16, 2017
  • 2009-15 Lincoln MKS vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, May 28, 2008 to Sept. 10, 2015
  • 2010-17 Lincoln MKT vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, July 28, 2009 to May 29, 2017

