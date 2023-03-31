Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct

Jonathan Denis speaks during a news conference in Edmonton on Aug. 7, 2014. The former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province’s legal regulator for alleged professional misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province’s law society for alleged professional misconduct.

The Law Society of Alberta has posted two citations on its website for Calgary lawyer Jonathan Denis.

He served two terms as a member of the legislative assembly in Alberta and held several cabinet positions — including as minister of justice.

Denis returned to the private sector after losing his seat in the 2015 election and started the Guardian Law Group.

One of the citations alleges that Denis acted for a client while in a conflict of interest.

The second alleges that he threatened to make a complaint to a regulatory authority in an attempt to gain a benefit for a client.

A hearing date has not been set.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press