Former B.C. hockey player Giffen Nyren has been charged in connection to an alleged baby snatching in Kelowna. (Kamloops This Week)

Former Alberta hockey player charged in alleged B.C. baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

A former B.C. and Alberta hockey player has been charged in connection with an alleged baby snatching incident in Kelowna Sunday.

Court files identify Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, of Calgary, as having been charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. Kelowna fire crews were able to help the RCMP arresting the man without further incident.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Calgary Hitmen for the 2009-10 season, the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

Giffen was scheduled to appear at provincial court in Kelowna Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’: LNG Canada CEO
Next story
Moosehead Breweries and Sproutly to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Just Posted

Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province’s government

Junior Achievement looking to expand programming in Sylvan Lake

Gregg Broks wants to incorporate Junior Achievemen’ts high school level Company Program in town

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

Mother Teresa students visited by Travelling Brain School

The interactive program teaches kids about brain functions and how to prevent brain injuries

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Former Alberta hockey player charged in alleged B.C. baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

For whom the bell no longer tolls at Bell’s Corner

Leduc RCMP investigate theft of 700 pound bell

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

Badly damaged modular home west of Hwy #2 could be arson: Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP investigate arson at modular home off Highway 2

Blackfalds RCMP execute search warrant finding drugs, firearms and cash

Investigation assisted by Sylvan Lake GIS, Innisfail GIS, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer ALERT

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

B.C. man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Most Read