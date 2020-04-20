Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

TORONTO — Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Reagan administration, has died.

He was 92.

A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson’s disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.

A long-time public servant and companion of the Order of Canada, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration.

He became the ambassador to the United States in 1981, and held the position throughout Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Gotlieb penned five books, including “The Washington Diaries,” recounting his time in the U.S. capital.

He is survived by his wife, Sondra Gotlieb, an award-winning writer and journalist who had a regular column in the Washington Post before becoming a columnist for the Globe and Mail and the National Post. The pair married in 1955 in Winnipeg.

Gotlieb was a Rhodes scholar and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Oxford and Harvard University.

He also leaves behind his sister Judith Shotten, his daughter Rachel and son Marc, along with six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his daughter Rebecca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fewer than 10 asylum-seekers tried to cross from U.S. after border closed: Blair

Just Posted

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

New masks don’t seal, union representing frontline workers in Alberta says

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says surgical masks for frontline workers are shoddy

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

University of Lethbridge axes men’s and women’s hockey teams, citing budget cuts

University of Lethbridge axes men’s and women’s hockey teams, citing budget cuts

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

Fewer than 10 asylum-seekers tried to cross from U.S. after border closed: Blair

Fewer than 10 asylum-seekers tried to cross from U.S. after border closed: Blair

Most Read