Former central Alberta teacher one of 10 in Canada to receive award

A former Sylvan Lake teacher is the recipient of the distinguished service award from Youth Science Canada.

Daniel Moffet is one of 10 individuals receiving the award for outstanding contributions through innovation, long service or leadership to an organization or its programs, Red Deer Catholic Regional School division said in a statement.

The division is honouring Moffet’s memory and contributions to Catholic education during his time teaching at Ecole Mother Teresa School.

“On behalf of the school community, we would like to offer our congratulations to Dan on his award,” said principal Shane Chisholm.

“Our colleague Dan was with us for a brief time before his tragic passing. In that time, we were graced by his joy and love for science.

“We were proud to get to know Dan. We were blessed by his service to students, especially in the field of science. God bless Dan.”

Moffet died unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 45 years old.



