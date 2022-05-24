Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court for sentencing on two sexual assault convictions in Vancouver, B.C., on July 26, 2012. Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former CFL wide receiver to be sentenced in B.C. today for 2009 murder

Boden played for the B.C. Lions in 2007 but was released by the team in 2008

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009.

Boden was found guilty of second-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court last fall for the killing of Kimberly Hallgarth.

The body of the 33-year-old woman was found in May 2009 at her home in Burnaby, B.C., and police said she had “suspicious injuries.”

Charges were not laid until November 2018, and a statement at the time from Hallgarth’s family said they waited nearly a decade for the development.

They described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

Boden, who’s now 35 years old, played for the B.C. Lions in 2007 but was released by the team in 2008 and signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, although he never played a regular-season game with them before he was cut.

