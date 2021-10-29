Former Chinook’s Edge School Board Trustee re-elected

A passionate supporter of public education and former Chinook’s Edge School Division (CESD) Trustee, Jackie Swainson, has been re-elected to the board and aims to improve facilities for local students.

Swainson said, “I am very grateful to all those who have put their trust in me and allowed me to represent my community on the Chinook’s Edge School Board. I will definitely put my experience to good use as we focus on the educational needs of our children.”

Living in one of Sylvan Lake’s surrounding rural communities, Swainson said she has been residing in this area for about 27 years.

“I hope to see some action on a new high school for Sylvan Lake and will certainly advocate for that. It is also something that the town can advocate for as well as parents and members of the public. We are the largest community in the division and we have an inadequate high school facility,” said Swainson, adding, “I also want to influence the new curriculum changes and see a more consultative development of the curriculum. One that reflects what our students need at appropriate age levels.”

Swainson will be serving as a trustee for the 2021-25 term. She welcomes community input and can be reached at nutsforboltsetc@yahoo.ca.

“I am always available for community input and hope to create a relationship with the Town council in helping with future plans for educating our children. We all have a responsibility to secure the future,” Swainson concluded.

electionsylvanlake