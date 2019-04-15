Former Gov. Bill Weld seeks Republican nomination against Trump in 2020

Weld says he is seeking GOP nomination for president in 2020

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld says he is seeking the Republican nomination against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Weld said Monday in announcing his candidacy that “it is time to return to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity and opportunity for all.” He said, in his words, “There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight.”

READ MORE: A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

Weld was the 2016 Libertarian vice-presidential nominee. He served two terms as Massachusetts governor in the 1990s.

Weld’s move makes Trump the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush in 1992 to face a notable primary challenge.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders calls Trump a racist before Apollo event

The Republican National Committee in January issued a nonbinding resolution to declare the party’s undivided support for Trump.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Moose on the loose leads Newfoundland police to stolen vehicle
Next story
Pulitzers honour coverage of 3 US mass shootings in 2018

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake preps for Alberta Election

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in riding’s advance polls; Tuesday polls open 8 a.m.

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

Town of Sylvan Lake defers dog access to lake decision to autumn

Council will wait to make a decision on the project until the vision for the lake area is completed

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Wetaskiwin respond to a theft in progress and two males arrested

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Man says robocall impersonated Alberta Party leader and supported UCP

The Alberta Party is calling for the province’s election commissioner to investigate

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Most Read