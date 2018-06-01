Patrick and Linda Boyle, the parents of Joshua Boyle, arrive at the courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Former overseas hostage Joshua Boyle, who faces several assault charges, will be released on bail with strict conditions.

Justice Robert Wadden handed down the decision today in Ontario court following a two-day proceeding earlier this week.

RELATED: Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement

Under the release conditions, Boyle must live with his parents in Smiths Falls, Ont., effectively under house arrest, and wear a GPS ankle bracelet that can track his movements.

Boyle was arrested by Ottawa police in December and charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

The charges against Boyle relate to two alleged victims, but a court order prohibits the publication of any details that might identify them or any witnesses.

Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

The couple — along with the three children they had during their five years in captivity — were freed by Pakistani forces last October.

RELATED: Canadian family held captive by Taliban-linked group leave Pakistan

None of the charges, which relate to incidents that allegedly occurred between Oct. 14 and Dec. 30 — after Boyle returned to Canada — have been tested in court.

The family had been living in an Ottawa apartment for about a month when Boyle was arrested.

Lawrence Greenspon, a lawyer for Boyle, told the court in late January that an initial evaluation found his client fit to stand trial, but added that he would benefit from a fuller assessment at a mental health centre in Brockville, Ont.

The confidential psychiatric evaluation was completed this spring.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Lakers walk against gender based violence
Next story
Sylvan Lake goes smoke free in parks

Just Posted

WATCH: Lakers walk against gender based violence

Staff, students and community members walked a mile in high heel shoes over lunch hour

Sylvan Lake goes smoke free in parks

Town Council passed the second and third reading of an expanded Smoke Free Bylaw

Local seeing success with table top game

Sylvan Lake’s Ryan Leininger has launched Tiny Ninjas on Kickstarter

Council signs off on new campaign

Town Council approved a new sign campaign for Sylvan Lake Park

Yettis topple Renegades’ perfect season

The Sylvan Lake Yettis played the Red Deer Renegades May 30 at home

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Ponoka Lions Club bus rescues Special Olympic athletes

Bus breakdown could have been bad, Ponoka groups come to save the day

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Most Read