Longtime central Alberta politician Judy Gordon has passed away. Photo courtesy of the City of Lacombe

Former Lacombe Mayor Judy Gordon passes away

Gordon also served as MLA for Lacombe-Stettler before retiring from politics in 2010

The City of Lacombe is remembering Judy Gordon who served as a politician in central Alberta for over 20 years. It was announced on Dec. 3 the longtime public servant had passed away.

Gordon served as mayor from 1989 to 1993 and was quoted in the Lacombe Globe during her first election campaign as saying, “I want to be the Mayor of Lacombe. I believe I have the time, knowledge, enthusiasm and commitment to lead the town into the ‘90s.”

In 1993, she was elected as the MLA for the Lacombe-Stettler district, which has since been reclassified to Lacombe-Ponoka. She was once again elected in 1997 winning with an even wider victory margin than in 1993.

It was in 2001 that she was reelected to the legislature after a landslide campaign and ended up working until 2004 when she retired from provincial politics.

However, she wasn’t done serving the citizen of central Alberta because in 2005 she once again ran for city council and was elected to the mayor’s seat.

She went on to serve her third term as Mayor of Lacombe before officially retiring both provincial and municipal politics in 2010.

Member of Parliament for Lacombe-Red Deer, Blaine Calkins remembered his friend and former colleague in Thursday’s House of Commons question period.

He spoke about her tough but fair approach to politics and said he was grateful for her counsel and friendship.

“Judy loved the small victories and the opportunity to be a champion and get results for the people she represented,” said Calkins.

Calkins also shared a message from Gordon’s son that stated his mother wasn’t concerned with her title or role in politics but that she simply wanted to serve and help the people of Central Alberta.

“She was very proud of the work she did,” said Calkins.

On Thursday, current Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey announced that he was “saddened” to hear of Gordon’s passing.

“I always admired her can-do approach to municipal politics and appreciated her insight,” said Creasey.

It was during Gordon’s final term as mayor in 2010 that the former Town of Lacombe became Alberta’s 17th city.

“Lacombe continues to be a shining example of success due to her work as mayor. I know I speak on behalf of council and the City of Lacombe when I say she will be dearly missed,” said Creasey.

