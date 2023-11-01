Former Lacombe resident continues her globe-trekking sailing journey

A former Lacombe resident is continuing her globe-trekking journey on the high seas, with the goal of sailing around the world as part of a two-person crew.

Makenna Shine, 23, called Lacombe home for about 20 years, attending elementary, junior, and finally high school in the community. She now calls Vancouver Island home.

Currently, Shine and her partner Jason Frechette, who first set sail late last year, have set a goal of sailing around the world on a 41-ft. Cheoy Lee sailboat.

Shine has said she always had the desire to travel extensively, but going by sea was a foreign concept. That was until she moved to the coast and discovered folks who lived on boats as an alternative lifestyle choice.

Meanwhile, Shine and Frechette have sailed north up the Sea of Cortez from Puerto Vallarta to Guaymas, Mexico.

“We first stopped in Mazatlan for food and diesel, which was a three-day/two-night night sail from Puerto Vallarta,” she said. After spending a few days there, they continued north to Guaymas.

“On this sail, I saw something that I’ll never forget,” she said. “While 40 miles offshore, I saw a great white shark lurking only 10 feet off the bow of our sailboat. I stood up on deck to get a better vantage point and saw that the shark was up to half the length of our vessel (which is 41 ft).

“It was an unbelievable sight, especially for such a shark lover like myself!”

Currently, the couple are in Guaymas, which Shine described as a desert town surrounded by red rock mountains replete with cactuses.

“This was also where we needed to sail to in order to be out of the hurricane belt during the months of June 1st to Nov. 1st,” she explained.

“While we are here, Sitka, our sailboat, is out of the water and in a boatyard where we have been working on refitting her,” she said. “This includes sanding, painting, varnishing, and upgrading some critical parts of the boat in order to get her ready for our second cruising season.”

In the meantime, Shine said the biggest challenge has been getting boat gear to Mexico.

“There are many expensive items we need for the boat which are very expensive to mail in or ship here. That’s where the magic of the cruising community comes in. Several people who are also sailors have driven boat gear from the U.S. and have delivered it to us in the yard where we are working (they have boats here, too.)

“This has helped us to save money and cut down on the stress, but the act of figuring out who and how we are getting everything here has been a very big challenge,” she said.

”It’s not like we can just hop in a car and drive to the store as if we were back home in Canada.”

A string of challenges aside, Shine wouldn’t trade a minute of what has been a profound and life-changing experience.

“I’m learning that I’m much more capable than I thought I was, and that anxiety is simply fuelled by fear of the unknown,” she said. “Once you realize you cannot worry about the things that are outside of your control, life gets less scary and a bit more manageable.”

It’s also hard to believe she’s actually on such an immense journey, she said.

“A few years ago, I could have never imagined myself sailing over 3,500 miles, grinding fiberglass, climbing our 46-ft. mast, or just learning the ins and outs of how boats are constructed,” she said.

”I’m learning more each and every day of this journey, and that is the magic of it all.”

Looking ahead, the couple’s plans consists of sailing south from Guaymas and exploring the northern Sea of Cortez.

There are all kinds of exciting experiences to be had, particularly taking in the sites of pristine lands and oceans filled with uninterrupted wildlife, she said.

“We will then be sailing to La Paz, and from there, crossing the Sea of Cortez to the mainland of Mexico,” she said.

“By March we hope to have sailed south until we eventually make it to El Salvador, the tropical land of toucans, sloths, and monkeys!”

Shine said that those who are interested in keeping up with the adventure, can subscribe to the couple’s YouTube channel ‘Sailing Sitka’ where they are continually posting videos to document the journey.

Folks can also check in with them via Instagram – @sailingsitka.

