Former mayor, councillor seeks seat again

With roots in Sylvan Lake and having served several years as town councillor and mayor in the past, Ted Iverson is back in the competition to run for the position of a mayor in the election this fall.

Iverson served as the Mayor of Sylvan Lake for two terms, from 1986 to 1989, and from 1992 to 1998, and as a councillor from 1983 to 1986, and from 1998 to 2004. He shared that he aims to “improve the quality of life while controlling the costs in Sylvan Lake.”

If elected, Iverson shared his aspiration to grow existing businesses and bring new businesses to town.

Moving to Sylvan Lake with his family in 1964, Iverson graduated from H.J. Cody High School in 1971. A few years after graduation, he joined his family’s business, Balmoral Service, as an auto mechanic.

Iverson also ran his own Auto Parts Store (Iverson Automotives) from 1979 to 1999, while also setting foot into the real estate business. He soon added public service to the top of his professional priority list.

Iverson served with the Sylvan Lake Fire Department from 1992 to 2002. He also served on the municipal, provincial and federal boards for over 25 years. In his free time, Iverson likes to travel and do sport fishing.

“I would like to target business who have suffered from climate change as I feel our area will be less effected from rising temperatures and sea levels. More research on carbon capture using the thousands of oil/gas wells in our area. Many large businesses could use access to this technology.

“Also there is a proposal from the French company Transpod for a hyper-loop to run between Edmonton and Calgary with a station between Red Deer and Sylvan Lake. I would propose an industrial area at this site for research into all save the earth science and industry dedicated to the environment,” Iverson concluded.

