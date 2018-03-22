Former MLA Don MacIntyre’s case adjourned

MacIntyre’s case will be seen in court again in April

Former Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA Don MacIntyre’s hearing has once again been adjourned for a month.

MacIntyre was scheduled to appear in court at the Red Deer Provincial Court House to answer for charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

MacIntyre, 62, himself did not appear in court Thursday morning. Red Deer lawyer Maurice Collard, acting as agent for MacIntyre’s Calgary lawyer, Ian McKay, appeared in front of a justice of the peace on March 22.

Collard asked for an adjournment until April 19. MacIntyre and his council will appear before a justice of the peace at the Case Management Office (CMO) to hear his options moving forward.

A CMO appearance is the same as a court appearance, however the justice of the peace cannot take a plead from the accused. A case seen in CMO can have it adjourned or have a trial date set.

The former MLA suddenly resigned from his caucus position with the United Conservative Party (UCP) on Feb. 2. He then resigned from his position as a member of legislature a few days later.

MacIntyre said on social media he is resigning from politics to focus on family.

McIntyre is charged with sexual interference, which is defined by the Criminal Code as a “charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.”

MacIntyre is not currently in custody, he was released on a number of conditions including he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present.

Another condition stipulates MacIntyre must stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

MacIntyre was elected in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party and joined the UCP following the merger with the Progressive Conservative Party. He did not finish his first term before he resigned from the position of MLA.


