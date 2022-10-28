Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly listens to a question at a news conference in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of ‘Freedom Convoy’

Ottawa’s former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.

Peter Sloly is testifying today at a public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to clear “Freedom Convoy” protesters in heavy trucks who blocked the streets around Parliament Hill for weeks, as well as several border crossings.

Sloly resigned the day after the act was invoked in mid-February amid widespread criticism of his handling of the Ottawa protest.

The former chief told the commission he was reading intelligence reports Ontario Provincial Police were providing and had been receiving briefings from his deputies.

Sloly says based on what he was reading and being told, he believed the “Freedom Convoy” would largely be a weekend event, with some protesters setting up a “tent city” afterwards.

The former chief says there wasn’t just one “Freedom Convoy,” but multiple ones that descended on the city, and he questioned why he wasn’t receiving intelligence from federal agencies on what was coming.

Previous story
Federal government posts $3.9B surplus for April-to-August period
Next story
Stettler man sentenced to four years for manslaughter

Just Posted

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. However, the shelves will be empty again by the end of the week and need restocking. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Food bank struggling with increasing costs and demand

Sylvan Lake actor, dancer and singer Gracie Mack, pictured getting ready for her performance in the musical Chicago. (Photo submitted)
Gracie Mack shines on the Stratford stage

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner recently launched Chase The Good, an initiative to give back to the community. (File photo)
Lakers finding happiness

Sylvan Laker Talon Brigley was drafted to the Red Deer Rebels last year. (Photo by Red Deer Advocate Staff)
Brigley celebrates second year with Rebels