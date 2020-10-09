Conservative leader Stephen Harper along with his wife Laureen, son Ben and daughter Rachel get off their campaign plane in Abbotsford, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.

Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.

Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.

But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy advisor in the office of the premier.

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company. (660 News)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller
Next story
Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission beginning new mattress recycling program

Just Posted

Lacombe Regional Waste Services Commission beginning new mattress recycling program

LRWSC received a $36,500 grant from Dow Canada for the one-year pilot project

The Boho Apothecary and Studio in Bentley celebrates one year

Bentley business well-received by community

364 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Alberta

Three new voluntary health measures introduced in Edmonton zone

Lacombe County Peace Officer rammed by a pick-up truck

Two suspects have been charged in relation to the incident

Town of Bentley works with local companies to create welcoming garden

The new garden surrounds the Town’s Welcome signage on Highway 12

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

City of Leduc enacts mandatory face coverings bylaw

Bylaw activated after Leduc exceeded threshold of 10 active cases.

Ponoka families still waiting for refunds from cancelled Europe trip

Ponoka Secondary Campus families out thousands of dollars from cancelled Broncs World Tour

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government

Voluntary restrictions in Edmonton area as COVID-19 case numbers keep climbing

Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital announced its second outbreak Thursday

‘You are Queen of Cons’: Alberta woman faces angry victims during fraud sentencing

Jane Moore must pay back $40,000 to one of her victims

How an Alberta researcher’s discovery of hepatitis C led to the Nobel Prize and saved lives

Hepatitis C infection led to an estimated 400,000 deaths in 2016

Canada is the most migrant friendly country in the world, according to Gallup

This is Gallup’s second administration of its Migrant Acceptance Index.

Cat stuck in tree for five days rescued by local fire department

South Pigeon Lake fire department got creative to rescue feline stuck in tree for five days.

Most Read