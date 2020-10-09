Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Conservative leader Stephen Harper along with his wife Laureen, son Ben and daughter Rachel get off their campaign plane in Abbotsford, B.C. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.

Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.

Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.

But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy advisor in the office of the premier.

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.

The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company. (660 News)

The Canadian Press

