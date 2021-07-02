Former resident donates $50,000 to the Red Deer Hospital

Gertrude Lee lived and worked in Sylvan Lake and Eckville before moving to a care home in Rimbey

Gertrude Lee posthumously donated $50,000 to the Red Deer Hospital. She passed away last July at the age of 93. (Photo Submitted)

Gertrude Lee, a former resident has posthumously donated $50,000 to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Daughter of the George and Arla Lee, long-time residents of the Evarts District, Gertrude passed away last July at the age of 93 after spending a short time at the continuing care facility in Rimbey.

Gertrude spent all of her working years at CIBC, being transferred to various banks. She started in Sylvan Lake and would spending time in Eckville, Ponoka, Lethbridge, and Calgary.

Gertrude greatly enjoyed planting flowers and gardening. After her retirement, she moved back home to care for her mother. Gertrude and her brother stayed on their parents’ farm. She spent many happy years there before moving to the care centre.

“We are very grateful to Gertrude’s family for this donation” Foundation CEO Manon Therriault said in response to the donation. “This donation will help us fund today’s equipment needs to ensure we can provide the best healthcare for Central Albertans.”

Donations to RDRHF provides funding for programs, services, and medical equipment for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and other health care centres throughout AHS Central Zone. Contributions help fund and purchase vital equipment and give our healthcare professionals the tools they need to provide the best possible care to patients in our hospital.

-Submitted