Former Saskatchewan finance minister advising Alberta government on fiscal plan

Janice MacKinnon will come up with a plan by mid-August to get the province out of deficit

Governor General David Johnston invests Janice MacKinnon of Saskatoon, Sask., into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. Former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon is heading a panel of experts looking into Alberta’s finances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A former NDP finance minister from Saskatchewan is heading a panel of experts looking into Alberta’s finances.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Janice MacKinnon will chair the group and come up with a plan by mid-August to get the province out of deficit.

READ MORE: Budget 2019: Five things to watch for in the Liberals’ final fiscal blueprint

He says the panel’s advice will help the government balance the budget, without raising taxes, by 2022-23.

The group’s recommendations will also help make up the budget in the fall.

Kenney’s United Conservatives defeated Rachel Notley’s NDP in last month’s provincial election.

MacKinnon was finance minister under Saskatchewan NDP Premier Roy Romanow and went on to advise several other governments on their fiscal plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Edmonton police officer investigated for alleged sexual assault of woman
Next story
Denver could make history with vote on ‘magic mushrooms’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Buccs fell 11-5 to the Olds Stingers on May 5 at the NexSource Centre

Team Up to Clean Up returns to Sylvan Lake this weekend

Team Up to Clean Up is part of Sylvan Lake’s Pitch-in Week

Sylvan Lake’s visitor pay parking goes into effect soon

Visitor Pay Parking is in effect in the downtown area from May 15 to Sept. 15

Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus driver retires

Don Lanterman retires after roughly 20 years of volunteering with the Senior’s Association

PHOTOS: Eckville’s Bull-Arena a bucking good time

Rookie Jett Lambert claimed the Bull Riders Canada Eckville Bull-Arena title May 3

Green party win shows Canadians ‘preoccupied’ by climate change: Trudeau

Green hopeful Paul Manly took a commanding 37.3 per cent of vote in the B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Former Saskatchewan finance minister advising Alberta government on fiscal plan

Janice MacKinnon will come up with a plan by mid-August to get the province out of deficit

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Edmonton police officer investigated for alleged sexual assault of woman

No criminal charges have been laid

Alberta’s environment minister says Bighorn parks proposal will not go ahead

Jason Nixon says the NDP’s plan for the area is flawed; United Conservative Party government to not move forward

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

Most Read