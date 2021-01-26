pic

Former Stettler area resident Art Kempf will be celebrating a very special day next month

Kempf, now a Lacombe resident, marks his 100th birthday on Feb. 22nd

Born on the family farm southeast of Botha, Art Kempf will be marking an amazing milestone next month.

Now living at the Royal Oak Village in Lacombe, Kempf will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Feb. 22nd.

His daughter Joyce Laughlin, who lives in Blackfalds, said that her dad once told her that his own father had once told him, ‘The other guy has got to live too’. In other words, it’s just not an option to not lend a helping hand whenever you can.

You have to help out your neighbours.

“That’s his philosophy and he was always, always helping other people,” she explained. “He also always believed in hard work – he’s definitely an example of how hard work doesn’t kill anybody,” she added with a chuckle. “And he’s always been a giver.”

Kempf, who was also born on the family farm, ran the operation for 68 years.

And according to Laughlin, it was during those years that he sold a Percheron and Belgian cross horse that was the highest priced horse at the Stettler house sale that year.

“Dad also had a dairy and showed purebred Holsteins at Edmonton and Calgary, winning many awards with his show string.”

Kempf also travelled to Seattle to a scientific breeding school and later became president of the Stettler Artificial Insemination Association for nine years.

On July 8th, 1945 he married Lillian Tuck, and after a few years, Joyce, Mary Lou and Diane rounded out the family.

Joyce, who was born in Stettler, explained that her dad has always been very community-minded – a natural outflow of his desire to help others.

He and Lillian were very active in the Botha Square Dance Club for years.

And on the political side, Art served as a County of Stettler councillor for 16 years. He also served as deputy reeve for several years as well.

Joyce said that he was also on the hospital board while the facility was being built, as well as the school board.

“He was very respected and dedicated to his constituents.”

He also knows how to have fun. “Dad loved to curl with his neighbours and brother and won many bonspiels including the Challenge Stettler Bonspiel.”

He and Lillian were adventurous also when it came to travelling over the years, heading to such locales as Hawaii, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Arizona, California, Alaska, Costa Rica, Niagara Falls, and the Vancouver Expo.

Art also loved to fish, and one of the biggest highlights came when he caught a sail fish while deep sea fishing in Mexico, said Joyce.

“He loved going fishing with his buddies – when the work was done of course,” explained Joyce. “When his eyesight began to fail, I was incredibly lucky to be able to take him fishing at Blood Indian Dam. We had to be there early in the morning to get the best spots because he knew where they would bite.

”Those were great times, but he never did convince me it was for me!”

Looking further back to her own childhood days, she said her dad could be stern when he needed to be, but really he was always a marshmallow underneath. “He really is.”

He currently resides at the Royal Oak in Lacombe where he is very well respected by staff and has made friends with the residents. The pandemic has of course sadly gotten in the way of family visits.

“I can’t see him these days, but I talk to him every day,” said Joyce, adding that her dad has always led a very healthy life, which has no doubt contributed to his longevity.

As to the big day coming up, whether or not they can see him in person depends on the shifting pandemic restrictions. But the family does have a few surprises in store for their beloved father.

“The staff at Royal Oak are also just amazing – they’ve been asking him what his favourite meals are. I know the recreation people there and some of the nurses, and they’ve got big plans for him!

“He keeps telling me, ‘They keep asking me all these questions so I know they are up to something – but I don’t know what they are doing’,” she added with a laugh.

“We just want him to have fun on his birthday!”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

arts

Art Kempf (photo submitted)

Previous story
Central Alberta restaurant owner defies health restrictions by serving diners
Next story
Ponoka RCMP receives new police puppy trainee

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported Tuesday that province’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.4 per cent . (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
14 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Province nearing 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

The first pages of the book, by Kristy Walker.
Sylvan Lake author pens first children’s book about COVID-19

“The Coronavirus Isn’t Scary” by Kristy Walker teaches children to take care of themselves

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Ag Minister announces 20% off crop insurance for Alberta farmers

Dreeshen says this will support job creators and boosting rural economy during a difficult time

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Heath, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Black Press file photo
Updated: Alberta health minister said COVID variants a “serious threat”

100-year-old among those who died

An x-ray tech demonstrates the new equipment in use. (Photo Submitted)
New diagnostic equipment now operational at Sylvan Lake AACS

In August it was announced that Stephen and Jacqueline Wuori donated $850,000 to AACS

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

(Photo submitted)
Central Alberta researchers recognized for studies in agricultural sciences

Jessica Sperber of Ponoka and David MacTaggart of Lacombe awarded prestigious scholarship

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

Prime minister says measures need to not hurt imports and essential trade

(Photo submitted)
Ponoka RCMP receives new police puppy trainee

Detachment says goodbye to ‘Maja’ and welcomes ‘Neutron’

Art Kempf, originally from the Stettler area but now living in Lacombe, is pictured here with his late wife Lillian. Art’s 100th birthday is coming up on Feb. 22nd. photo submitted
Former Stettler area resident Art Kempf will be celebrating a very special day next month

Kempf, now a Lacombe resident, marks his 100th birthday on Feb. 22nd

Whistle Stop Cafe owner Christopher Scott and his sister Melodie are serving sit-down customers in their Mirror diner to protest health restrictions that they say are unfair to restaurants and other small businesses. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Central Alberta restaurant owner defies health restrictions by serving diners

Whistle Stop Cafe owner says pandemic restrictions unfair to restaurants and small businesses

The Northwest Territories flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta man charged with threatening Northwest Territories public health officer

Police did reveal the nature of the threats, but said it was concerning

A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated handout image provided by Providence Therapeutics. Human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine by a Canadian company. Providence Therapeutics of Calgary says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Providence Therapeutics *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Calgary company begins human clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

If successful, the vaccine could be released by the end of the year

Most Read