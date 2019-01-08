Former Sylvan Lake loan officer pleads guilty to $1 million theft

Sarah Miles Brouilette plead guilty in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday

The former Sylvan Lake loan officer charged with stealing over $1 million from clients has plead guilty.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, has plead guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

The former loan officer from the Sylvan Lake ATB admitted guilt to stealing ore than $1 million at her appearance in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 7.

Brouilette also faced the charge of charges of theft over $5,000, one charge of possession of the proceeds of crime as well as two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Judge Jim Hunter presided over the hearing.

READ MORE: Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Sylvan Lake RCMP began investigating a claim from ATB Financial alleging an employee had forged a customer’s signature and obtained a loan in their name back in August 2017.

Red Deer RCMP fraud unit took over the case due to the complexity of the case.

The RCMP investigation uncovered numerous loans obtained by using the personal information of clients and other people known to the suspect for a total amount of $1,148,020.

Brouilette was fired from her position as loan officer at the bank once the allegations surfaced.

Charges were brought against Roulette in June of last year.

Brouilette’s case will come back to court on March when a sentencing date is expected to be set.

