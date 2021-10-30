Former town employee secures seat on council

Delaney Thoreson is one of two new members on the Eckville council

Coming from a family of local farmers for over a century, Delaney Thoreson’s love and passion for her homeland, the Town of Eckville and area, has earned her a seat on council this term.

Thoreson said, “I am feeling honoured and elated that I was elected by Eckville’s voters. It was nerve-wracking to wait for results as I was a new name on the ballot, but we ran a great campaign and I’m happy to serve the residents and business owners in town.

“I also want to keep the country folks around in mind as well. Most of the people surrounding Eckville do their errands in town, and they are a vital component of Eckville’s success.”

With previous experience in public works, marketing, and working as a receptionist for the Town, Thoreson felt the desire to make a greater contribution and stepped into local politics.

Thoreson is positive she will be able to make an impact with her prior knowledge of the backend workings of the Town. She finds her biggest motivation in believing that she can make a difference.

Thoreson said, “I truly love this town that I was raised near, and I want to do everything in my power to see it thrive for the next generation.”

Going forward, Thoreson aims to contribute to better financial decisions for the Town, attract and cater to young families, safeguard and develop businesses, among others.

Thoreson said, “I would like to see an improvement in responsible fiscal decisions that keep Eckville in a robust financial position long-term. This means living within our means day-to-day and considering long-term strategic investments that will make the Town great. I have many ideas from my time on the Dean’s Council in college that I would like to put forth as well to encourage investment.

“Second, as a town, we need to do more to attract and keep young families. These families will keep our schools full and make up the workforce for our local economy.

“The Town needs to safeguard local business and attract new investment. I want to review its purchasing policy to ensure it is good for local businesses and revisit its zoning bylaws to remove costly red tape.”

Thoreson said that she is also prioritizes getting to know her fellow councillors and town residents this term.

“My hope is that people feel comfortable enough to share what changes they would like to see being made. Even if that’s just a quick conversation as I’m getting groceries or even a chat over coffee. I truly want to hear people’s concerns and suggestions. I want to thank everyone that voted and entrusted with representing our great little town,” said Thoreson. She can be reached at delaneychansen@gmail.com.

electionsylvanlake