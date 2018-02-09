Former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre faces sexual assault charges

A publication ban on the former MLA was lifted Friday

A publication ban on charges against former MLA Don MacIntyre was lifted today by a provincial court judge.

MacIntyre, the former Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA, resigned from his position with the United Conservative Party last Friday, and officially removed himself as a member of the legislative assembly on Monday.

MacIntyre is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference; that meaning sexual assault involving a minor under the age of 16, according to the United Conservative Party. The assault and interference are believed to have happened between 2010 and 2011.

UCP leader Jason Kenney, said he was “shocked and disgusted” by the alleged actions of the former MLA.

According to Kenney, when MacIntyre “retired from politics” on Feb. 2, he informed the party about the charges filed against him by the RCMP for sexual assault and the court-ordered publication ban.

The publication ban was issued to prohibit any publications of the charges or the name of the accused.

Kenney says he supported the counsel to support an appeal to lift the ban.

“Recognizing that the very serious charges facing Mr. MacIntyre were a matter of public interest, I instructed our counsel to support an application to lift the publication ban regarding his name.”

MacIntyre first appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Feb. 1, and is scheduled to next appear on Feb. 15.

“We must now respect the legal system as these charges are brought to trial, while hoping that justice will be done.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the victim, who I hope will have strength and courage in the months and years ahead,” Kenney said.


