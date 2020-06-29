The Okanagan Landing Tim Hortons outlet on 25th Avenue will re-open for takeout deliveries on Thursday, April 16. (Canadian Press - file photo)

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Privacy commissioners across multiple provinces, and at the federal level, have launched a joint investigation into location data being collected by the Tim Hortons app.

In a Monday (June 29) press release, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. said the investigation will focus on the app’s use of “persistent geolocation tracking.”

B.C.’s privacy commissioner said the probe began after news reports raised questions about the app’s privacy settings.

“The investigation will review whether Tim Hortons is obtaining consent to collect, use and disclose geolocation and associated data, including for the creation of detailed user profiles,” the office said in a statement. “Privacy commissioners will also review whether Tim Hortons’ privacy practices are reasonable in the circumstances.”

