Four dead in Streptococcus A outbreak at west-end Montreal seniors home

A worker is shown at a seniors residence in Laval, Que., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.The health authority for the west of Montreal — the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal — is confirming Streptococcus A outbreak outbreaks at Les Résidences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal health authorities are confirming that four people have died from a Streptococcus A outbreak at a private seniors residence.

A spokesman for the regional health authority says six cases of invasive group A streptococcal infections had been detected in the residence in Montreal’s west end as of Monday, including the four fatal cases.

Jean Nicolas Aubé says the disease appears to have spread to a second seniors home, where one case has been detected.

The health authority for the west of Montreal — the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal — confirmed the outbreaks are at Les Résidences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs.

The government of Canada’s website says strep A bacteria is usually associated with mild illnesses such as strep throat and sinus infections.

However, in rare cases infection can cause more invasive and life-threatening conditions including pneumonia, flesh-eating disease and toxic shock syndrome.