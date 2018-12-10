Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman (centre) has announced Sylvan Lake will be one of eight communities in the province to receive four additional paramedics. Photo Submitted

Four new paramedics for Sylvan Lake

The provincial government announced Sylvan Lake will see an increase of four new EMS staff

Sylvan Lake will be adding four new paramedics to its rosters, the province has announced.

The increase is part of the Provincial Government’s $29-million increase for EMS, in the 2018 Budget, according to a press release.

Alberta Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman says emergency services, such as EMS are important to Albertans, which is why the government increased the budget to frontline EMS workers.

“With more ambulances on the road and more paramedics ready to respond, Albertans will have improved access to emergency medical care when it matters,” Hoffman said.

Sylvan Lake is one of eight municipalities increasing paramedic staff.

Along with the Town of Sylvan Lake, Edmonton, Calgary Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, Vilna, St. Paul and Westlock will see an increase to EMS staffing due to the budget increase.

The province will see an a total of 90 new paramedics working.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services, says patient care is what drives all decision making in health care.

“This targeted spending provides additional support where we need it most both rurally and in our metro operations, and improves our ability to continue to respond to patients whenever and wherever they have an emergency,” said Dr. Yiu.

Sylvan Lake, as well as the communities in Vilna, St. Paul and Westlock will also received expanded ambulance hours for five vehicles.

According to the announcement, these five ambulances will be increased to a 24/7 coverage for the four communities.

Previously, the Community Paramedic Program was expanded in February 2018 to provide further care to “seniors and vulnerable Albertans” in their homes. The government invested $11 million in the expansion to include Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Camrose, Grande Prairie, Peace River, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

“Albertans want to know that they and their loved ones will be taken care of if they face a medical emergency,” said Hoffman.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

Just Posted

Four new paramedics for Sylvan Lake

The provincial government announced Sylvan Lake will see an increase of four new EMS staff

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers skate with Santa

Santa visited the NexSource Centre on Dec. 7 for a skate and a tour

Lakers topple Notre Dame Cougars at home

The H.J. Cody senior boys Lakers won against the Notre Dame Cougars, Dec. 3

Site of future Child Advocacy Centre on RDC campus unveiled

Centre to be located on the southwest area of the campus

VIDEO: Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir celebrates the holidays with a high note

The choir performed at the Sylvan Lake Seniors’ Lodge on Dec. 6.

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

It could be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

Macron addresses France amid protests; is it too late?

Paris monuments reopened, cleanup workers cleared debris and shop owners tried to put the city on its feet again Sunday.

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it’s going to challenge Flair’s move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

Trump looking at several candidates for new chief of staff

Trump’s top pick for the job, Nick Ayers, is out of the running and Trump is now soliciting input on at least four individuals.

Canadian physicist collects Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland is one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics.

Canada Post backlog, Greyhound exit creating headaches ahead of the holidays

The federal government forced members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers back to their jobs late last month

Top EU court rules UK can change mind over Brexit

Britain voted in 2016 to leave the 28-nation bloc, triggering a two-year exit process

WATCH: CP Holiday Train rolls into Lacombe

Kelly Prescott performed for hundreds of Central Albertans

Most Read