Four original, pop-up plays to be presented during Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail this weekend

Four storytellers will take audience members to four original pop-up plays during Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail on Saturday and Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail is back for a final weekend of pop-up plays and storytelling.

Tickets are selling fast for the four original short plays that will be presented in four different locations in Sylvan Lake on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17.

Tanya Ryga, artistic director of Sylvan Lake Theatre, said the event is receiving great world-of-mouth from attendees of last weekend’s sold-out Theatre Trail. Central Albertans will get another chance to see the performances this coming weekend.

Among the 2023 selection of original plays by local playwrights are The Raven and the Gull, by Derryn Yeomans, about “what happens when a rugged raven meets a brassy beach bird and they share a lot of garbage. Discover being different… and the same.”

The director is Jenna Goldade.

There is also:

– The Time Capsule by Aaron Vanderweg, about the discovery of a touching love story in a time capsule from 1976. Ryga is the director.

– Two Bros at the Beach by Matthew Taylor and Paul Sutherland, with fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants improvising by the two members of Improv Jelly.

– Cooking With Tobias (or How to Traumatize a Child in Three Puppets) by Ash Mercia. Tobias the puppet takes audience members on a culinary adventure “as he cooks and chats with old friends — or is that chats and cooks old friends? What does a puppet eat, anyway?” This one is also directed by Ryga.

As well, four local storytellers will tell tales of Chautauqua, dance halls, mud and mosquitoes, and things that go bump in the night.

Sylvan Lake’s Theatre Trail was first launched in 2022, with workshops for actors and storytellers, collaborative talks with the business community, and with huge encouragement and support from the Town of Sylvan Lake.

This week’s event will unfold in four performances on each day starting at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Before each show, ticket holders should meet at the trailhead: Memorial Presbyterian Church at 5020-48th St., Sylvan Lake. Storytellers/guides Evan Macleod, Norene Cawthorn Reaume, Connie Stroud and Barb Pettie will then take them on a one-km walk to different locations in downtown Sylvan Lake for each play presentation.

For more information and tickets, please visit eventbrite.com.

