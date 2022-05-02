Four taken to hospital in two-vehicle crash in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 11 and Range Road 20 on April 22 at 10:17 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a Ford F150 drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the F150 sustained minor injuries and four jeep occupants were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lacombe’s 23-year-old Cameron Elias Griffiths, who was driving the Ford F150 has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and obstruction.

Griffiths was released on conditions with his next court appearance set for May 20 at the Red Deer Provincial Court.