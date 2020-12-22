Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Nicolas Henkel, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at just 16 months old. That cancer went into remission, but just two weeks ago the Sylvan Lake family found out the cancer had returned. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)

Nicolas Henkel is in the fight of his life – again.

The four-year-old from Sylvan Lake, who fought off Acute Myeloid Leukemia when he was just 16-months old, is battling cancer again.

Henkel was fighting a fever in early December, before he was admitted to the Calgary Children’s Hospital on Dec. 11 and underwent five days of chemotherapy starting Dec. 12.

“You watch them fight so hard your child becomes your hero, through Nicolas’s fight he showed us so much strength and went through everything with his head held high and melting everyone’s hearts with his spirit. Today we found out our little warrior will be fighting once again,” his mom, Jamelle Bloomer wrote on Facebook on Dec. 10.

RELATED:

Kids Cancer Care bottle drive holds special place for central Alberta family

The family has started a GoFundMe, which has raised $1,725 so far and has a target of $35,000 to help cover expenses the family will incur over the next six months during treatment.

Nicolas will need a second round of chemotherapy as well as another bone marrow transplant.

Last time the family underwent this fight, they received support from the Family Support for Children With Disabilities, but this time, that funding is not available. That foundation helped them with meals and mileage for trips back and forth to the hospital.

Henkel’s parents are currently staying together at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary, while their other two kids remain at home in Sylvan Lake.

Bloomer said it’s been tough being away from the other kids during the holidays and seeing her son go through this again, especially with COVID-19 protocols in place at the hospital.

Henkel was released from the hospital on Monday, but the family still can’t go home quite yet. He will need more blood work, but Bloomer is hoping that they will be able to return home to Sylvan Lake for Christmas.

To learn more about Nicolas’ journey head to Brave Nicolas on Facebook or head to the GoFundMe page to donate.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.