Nicolas Henkel, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at just 16 months old. That cancer went into remission, but just two weeks ago the Sylvan Lake family found out the cancer had returned. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)

Nicolas Henkel, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at just 16 months old. That cancer went into remission, but just two weeks ago the Sylvan Lake family found out the cancer had returned. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)

Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Nicolas Henkel is in the fight of his life – again.

The four-year-old from Sylvan Lake, who fought off Acute Myeloid Leukemia when he was just 16-months old, is battling cancer again.

Henkel was fighting a fever in early December, before he was admitted to the Calgary Children’s Hospital on Dec. 11 and underwent five days of chemotherapy starting Dec. 12.

“You watch them fight so hard your child becomes your hero, through Nicolas’s fight he showed us so much strength and went through everything with his head held high and melting everyone’s hearts with his spirit. Today we found out our little warrior will be fighting once again,” his mom, Jamelle Bloomer wrote on Facebook on Dec. 10.

RELATED:

Kids Cancer Care bottle drive holds special place for central Alberta family

The family has started a GoFundMe, which has raised $1,725 so far and has a target of $35,000 to help cover expenses the family will incur over the next six months during treatment.

Nicolas will need a second round of chemotherapy as well as another bone marrow transplant.

Last time the family underwent this fight, they received support from the Family Support for Children With Disabilities, but this time, that funding is not available. That foundation helped them with meals and mileage for trips back and forth to the hospital.

Henkel’s parents are currently staying together at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary, while their other two kids remain at home in Sylvan Lake.

Bloomer said it’s been tough being away from the other kids during the holidays and seeing her son go through this again, especially with COVID-19 protocols in place at the hospital.

Henkel was released from the hospital on Monday, but the family still can’t go home quite yet. He will need more blood work, but Bloomer is hoping that they will be able to return home to Sylvan Lake for Christmas.

To learn more about Nicolas’ journey head to Brave Nicolas on Facebook or head to the GoFundMe page to donate.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Nicolas Henkel, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at just 16 months old. That cancer went into remission, but just two weeks ago the Sylvan Lake family found out the cancer had returned. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)

Nicolas Henkel, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at just 16 months old. That cancer went into remission, but just two weeks ago the Sylvan Lake family found out the cancer had returned. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)

Previous story
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer
Next story
Where is God? The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of faith for believers

Just Posted

Alberta premier Jason Kenney announced that Red Deer and other rural locations would soon be getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Red Deer to get 1,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Camrose and Drumheller other rural sites included in new vaccine rollout

Nicolas Henkel’s family is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help cover some expenses as he battles a second bout of cancer. (Photo courtesy of Jamelle Bloomer)
Four-year-old from Sylvan Lake battling second bout of cancer

At 16 months old, Nicolas Henkel fought off cancer– Now, at 4, the cancer has returned

Christmas Bureau volunteers work diligently to finish packing up bags and hampers before they all had to be delivered in time for Christmas. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau)
100 Women Who Care collect funds for Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The organization donated more than $6,000 to the Christmas Bureau

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20. She confirmed there are 19,165 active cases in the province Monday. File photo by The Canadian Press
Updated: COVID-19 claims nine more Albertans

795 people in hospital with COVID, including 151 in intensive care

The Saarela children, Kaycen, Kyptin, Krimzyn and Kinzley (from left to right), pose for a photo in front of their Christmas Tree. The family are preparing to handout hot chocolate bombs to the winners of this year’s Light Fight. (Photo by Megan Roth/Eckville Echo)
Eckville family gives out prizes for best holiday decorations

The Saarela family encourages everyone to participate in Light Fight to spread Christmas cheer

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
35% of Canadians with COVID were afraid they might die: poll

On average, people said they were sick for 13 days

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Two southern Alberta churches and three individuals are to be in a Calgary court today to argue that the province’s COVID-19 restrictions “cancel Christmas” and infringe on their constitutional rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge dismisses application for injunction against Alberta’s COVID-19 rules

The court decision came as Alberta reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis. 3-year-old Nathaniel O’Blenis holding the chocolate bear that Gary the garbage man gave him. Photo/ Amanda O’Blenis.
Wetaskiwin boy tracks down his favourite garbage man to give him a Christmas gift

Community gets behind local Wetaskiwin mom and son in their quest to find Gary the garbage man.

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ponoka RCMP arrest male for kidnapping

Dennis Tyler Rattlesnake, 35, is facing charges of unlawful confinement, aggravated assault

photo
Stettler’s Points West Living confirms seven COVID-19 cases

Cases include five residents and two staff members

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Jupiter and Saturn align in our skies tonight, to form the Great Conjunction

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Most Read