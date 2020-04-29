Four young males arrested after shots fired on Ermineskin First Nation

Complaints of shots fired at around 2 a.m. April 29

After shots were heard early this morning on the Ermineskin First Nation, four males from Maskwacis have been arrested and firearms-related charges are pending.

At about 2 a.m. on April 29, the Maskwacis RCMP responded to the townsite of the Ermineskin First Nation in response to multiple shots fired at a residence, according to an RCMP news release.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired.

RCMP Police Dog Services were engaged and were able to track the suspects to a nearby residence.

The Maskwacis RCMP contained the area, and the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was engaged to attempt to resolve the matter quickly and peacefully.

All four of the male occupants of the house were arrested without incident by 8:30 a.m. The males were 16, 17, 18 and 20-years-old.

There was no discharge of firearms by police or the suspects at any time during the arrest and no injuries resulted from the incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and updates will be provided when available.

– With file from Maskwacis RCMP

