Olivier Jollet, the Executive Vice President and International general manager of Pluto TV, is shown at the Pluto TV Canada launch event in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ryan Emberley courtesy of Pluto TV Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Free, ad-supported service Pluto TV joins Canada’s streaming landscape

The executive in charge of Pluto TV says Canada’s newest ad-supported streaming service appeals to viewers looking for “simplicity” in TV.

Olivier Jollet, the platform’s executive vice president and international general manager, touted the FAST model — Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television — as one that sets itself apart from the crowded digital market by offering “usability.”

“I think the simplicity of TV is super-important and audiences are looking for viewing experiences that are easy and seamless,” Jollet said at a launch event Thursday in Toronto.

“There is no registration, there is no subscription, no coding costs, no need to put in a credit card or whatever. Just download the app and watch.”

Pluto TV is the latest in a growing number of ad-supported alternatives to Netflix and other subscription platforms.

It launched in Canada the day after CBC officially debuted its own FAST service, the free 24-hour streamer dubbed CBC News Explore.

Other ad-supported, free on-demand options include Tubi and CBC Gem, while the Roku Channel also offers comparable services.

Pluto TV promises more than 20,000 hours of content divided among more than 110 channels defined by theme — among them live channels dedicated to factual, kids, drama and reality programming — and single-series such as “Judge Judy,” “NCIS” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

More than 30 channels are devoted to Canadian content provided by Corus Entertainment.

That includes six home and DIY channels featuring reno-celebs Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, Sarah Richardson and Scott McGillivray; four food channels including series from chefs Anna Olson and Lynn Crawford; five kids channels with shows including “Max and Ruby,” “Franklin,” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation; and 14 national and local news channels.

Pluto TV is available on Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Samsung and LG smart TVs.

