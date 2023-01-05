Free, online workshops available to Albertans

Need a wellness boost in 2023? Wellness Exchange is a series of skill-building workshops offered by Alberta Health Services. The workshops are designed to help increase a person’s ability to cope with change, build resilience, and improve their overall well-being.

Topics include problem-solving, positive activities, managing reactions, helpful thinking, and healthy connections.

The classes are free and online, and feature five topics related to wellness (one topic per week.)

Adults interested in learning skills to cope with change and deal with stress can register for any or all topics of interest.

Week 1 Problem-Solving

It’s important to clearly define our problems and look at all possible solutions. Learning ways to problem solve effectively helps us address the entire situation, influence what we can, and increase our confidence in the decisions that we make

• Wed., Jan. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thurs., April 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Week 2 Positive Activities

Positive activities provide us with opportunities for enjoyment, improve our mood, increase our sense of control over our life, and create hope.

• Wed., Feb. 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thurs., April 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Week 3 Managing Reactions

Physical and emotional reactions happen as life stressors occur. Having confidence that we are able to effectively manage our emotions is important as it helps protect our well-being, maintains our healthy connections, us make effective decisions and respond in healthy ways.

• Wed., Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thurs., April 27 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Week 4 Helpful Thinking

Our thoughts have an impact on how we see the world, how we feel, and how we behave. Shifting our unhelpful thinking to more helping thinking is important to help increase our confidence in coping with stressors, improve our mood, and reduce the intensity of our reactions.

• Wed., Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thurs., May 4 from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Week 5 Healthy Connections

Connecting with others helps us feel a sense of belonging and reduces isolation. Building healthy social connections helps increase our confidence and our overall well-being.

• Wed., Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Thurs., May 11 from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

For more information, please email AHSWellnessExchange@ahs.ca.

Local NewsNews