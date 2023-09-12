‘Freedom Convoy’ Facebook page is the focal point of criminal trial Tuesday

The Facebook page of the “Freedom Convoy” protest is at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.

The Crown’s case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber for their role in the protest has been mired in complaints from the defence that have slowed the process.

Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe is painstakingly taking the court through 212 pages worth of posts and videos from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page, including updates from convoy organizers to supporters.

Though social media played a major role in the protest and makes up the bulk of the Crown’s exhibits, the videos and posts shown so far in court have not yet been accepted as evidence.

Defence lawyers are demanding more information about how the Crown plans to use them to prove their case before they can be considered by the judge.

Some of the videos show life in Ottawa during the protest, while others feature messages to supporters from Barber, Lich and other organizers.