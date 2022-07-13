Protesters march during a demonstration, part of a convoy-style protest, in Ottawa, Friday, April 29, 2022. 'Freedom convoy' organizer Pat King is expected to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail review hearing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King in court for bail review

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is in an Ottawa courtroom today for a bail review.

He returned after his earlier bail review in April came to an abrupt and unexpected halt when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

Since then, he’s tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.

The day after the abruptly ended hearing, the Crown announced it would lay additional perjury and obstruction of justice charges against him.

The details of the testimony that led to the allegations are protected by a publication ban.

The proceedings today are also covered by a publication ban.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.

