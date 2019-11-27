Chrystia Freeland speaks during an election event as part of the Canadian Muslim Townhall series at the University of Toronto on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Whether or not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles her to a new cabinet post on Wednesday, Freeland’s imprint on Canada’s foreign policy will remain visible for some time to come, analysts suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Freeland heads to Washington for trade talks with U.S. and Mexico

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland working to ratify the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington for North American trade talks with another deadline looming.

Officials from the continent’s three countries have been holding talks aimed at speeding the ratification of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Privy Council Office said in a statement that Freeland would be meeting her American and Mexican counterparts, Robert Lighthizer, the Trump administration’s trade czar, and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s undersecretary for North America on Wednesday.

Freeland, who is the lead minister for the renegotiation of North American Free Trade Agreement, started her with a federal cabinet meeting in the Ottawa area.

Canadian government officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said Canada’s acting ambassador Kirsten Hillman and chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul were representing Canada in talks earlier in the day.

Officials say Freeland has spoken on the phone with Lighthizer both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mexico is the only country to legally approve the deal, while Canada is waiting on the U.S. Congress to make its first move towards ratification.

The American Thanksgiving holiday was seen by many as the last reasonable opportunity for U.S. lawmakers to practically dispatch with USMCA amid the broader impeachment drama engulfing President Donald Trump and the looming political shift ahead of the November 2020 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Democrats control the House of Representatives and have been negotiating with Lighthizer for many months to strengthen several of the deal’s provisions, including improved labour standards to ensure that Mexico’s much promised workplace reforms can be enforced.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Leader who controls the introduction of a ratification bill, said earlier this week that she and Lighthizer “were within range of a substantially improved agreement for America’s workers.” But she added she wanted Lighthizer to put that in writing “for final review.”

Trump and his top economic adviser, Peter Navarro, have levelled scathing criticism on Pelosi and the Democrats for blocking progress on the trade deal by focusing on impeachment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death
Next story
No cash? Salvation Army USA’s red kettle campaign now accepts mobile donations

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village explands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers clinch home opener

The Sylvan Lake Peewee Lakers C kicked off their regular season with a win over 3 C’s Nov. 24

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Rail strike, pipeline spill prompt Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

Shipping delayed by CN Rail strike, temporary shutdown of Keystone pipeline after North Dakota leak

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN, work set to resume

The union said normal operations at CN will resume Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time across Canada

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

Most Read