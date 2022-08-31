Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses a crowd at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Freeland says Albertans are kind, decent, as RCMP investigate harassment

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she loves her home province of Alberta and the world needs to know it’s a welcoming place.

Her comment in Calgary comes after she was subjected to a profane tirade while in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP have said they are investigating.

A video posted on Twitter shows Freeland walking to an elevator when a man approaches her, swears and calls her a traitor.

The man also tells her to get out of Alberta.

Freeland says it’s important people know what happened was wrong.

“We need to be clear about that,” she said while touring a transport facility on the outskirts of Calgary on Wednesday.

She said she hopes the matter doesn’t overshadow the warm welcome she has received from kind, decent people in the province.

“This is the Alberta I grew up in,” she said. “That is the Alberta I have been visiting for the past week.”

On Tuesday, Freeland visited a solar greenhouse facility in Olds, Alta., met with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and attended an evening event with Calgary member of Parliament George Chahal.

