A yellow vest protester demonstrates peacefully in downtown Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

French yellow vest protesters number 32,000

There were 8,000 protesters in Paris, where scuffles broke out between them and police

  Jan. 12, 2019
  • News

The French Interior Ministry says about 32,000 people have turned out in yellow vest demonstrations across France, including 8,000 in Paris, where scuffles broke out between protesters and police.

The ministry said more than 100 people have been arrested Saturday in Paris and other French cities, including 82 who were in police custody.

READ MORE: ‘Yellow vest’ protest on Hwy. 1 overpass in B.C.

Thousands also marched Saturday in Bourges, in central France, where online groups of yellow vests had called for action on the ninth straight weekend of protests against economic disparities.

Some scuffles broke out when people threw projectiles at police and set fire to a rubbish bin in the small, picturesque streets of Bourges but most protesters walked peacefully on the town’s wide avenues.

In the French capital, tensions rose between protesters and police at the end of the march, near the Arc de Triomphe monument.

The Associated Press

