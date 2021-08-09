Friends of Sylvan Lake Library set to host book sale

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library is regrouping to host a book sale this weekend.

The group, which has typically held two or three book sales each year and a Christmas raffle, had put its activities on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, the group was prevented from meeting, holding sales, or conducting the raffle,” said president Wendy Thurston.

Friends of Sylvan Lake Library resumed meeting in early June in an outdoor location, which Thurston said was not an ideal setting. The group now meets at the library, as it has re-opened, and is actively recruiting new members.

Now that the Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library has been able to regroup, it will host a book sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

Proceeds from the sale will assist the library. In the past, the group has purchased a number of items, with the money raised, including shelving in the children’s area, audiobooks, armchairs and rocking chairs, a defibrillator, audio-visual equipment and non-fiction books.



