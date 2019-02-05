Defence lawyer James Miglin, left to right, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, are shown in this court sketch in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

A sentencing hearing continues today for Bruce McArthur, a serial killer who preyed on men from Toronto’s gay village for years before he was arrested.

Friends and relatives of McArthur’s eight victims are expected to continue reading their victim impact statements.

Many wept in court Monday as prosecutors provided previously unheard details of the killings, which took place between 2010 and 2017.

READ MORE: Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again

Crown attorney Michael Cantlon told the court McArthur took photographs of his victims’ bodies posed in various states of undress and kept the images on his computer.

Court heard McArthur would then dismember his victims and dump their remains in planters around a residential property in midtown Toronto, where he stored his landscaping equipment, or in a ravine behind the home.

Police arrested McArthur in January 2018 and charged him for the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. They later charged McArthur for the murders of Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

He pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Toronto police have faced criticism for how they investigated the eight men’s disappearances, with some saying the force ignored the LGTBQ’s concerns about a possible serial killer.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
60 years later Cook family massacre still haunts Stettler
Next story
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake musicians perform for family and friends

Students from the House of Music performed in bands at Fireside on Feb. 3.

SLIDESHOW: Cold didn’t hamper Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s ladies-only event

The XOX Valentine event was held after hours at the library on Feb. 1.

Sylvan Lakers learn how to Grow Great Kids

The FCSS and SPARC Coalition workshops are to help build assets and developmental relationships

Sylvan Lake RCMP reduced rural crime in area through pilot program

Sylvan Lake and Wetaskiwin RCMP participated in a new pilot program in 2018

‘Be smart about your choices,’ MADD presentation tells Sylvan Lake students

Grade 7-9 students at Mother Teresa School attended at MADD presentation, Jan. 31

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Alberta honours former premier Jim Prentice, unveils official portrait

Prentice was killed in a plane crash outside Kelowna in fall 2016

60 years later Cook family massacre still haunts Stettler

‘I couldn’t have found (Robert Cook) guilty if I was the judge,’ says retired Judge David MacNaughton

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Most Read