Frozen characters headed to Sylvan for party

The Skating and Sledding Party will be held Jan. 21 at Leader Field

Sylvan Lake will once again host royalty for the annual skating and sledding party. Famed Disney characters Elsa, Anna and their friend Olaf will be journeying from Arendelle to Sylvan Lake to skate and sled with local families.

Once again hosted by the Town of Sylvan Lake, the annual skating and sledding party invites families for a fun filled day during the cold of winter.

Families will be able to skate, sled, get their face painted, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores from the bonfires all while making friends with the cast of Frozen.

While the majority of the events will take place outside, there will also be fun and activities in the tournament house.

The event is free, though donations to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank will be accepted. Attendees are asked to bring their winter wear, skates and a sled to give the hill a go.

Located on the corner of Memorial Drive and Lakeway Boulevard at Leader Field has everything needed for the party, including the perfect sledding hill.

The event is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 21 at Leader Field.

For more information about the event check out the Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture department on Facebook at SLRecAndCulture or call the NexSource Centre, 403-887-2199.