The Rimbey and Area Love my Garden Tour is taking place on July 23 and July 25, 2020. Photo of one of the gardens on the tour. Submitted.

Fun and Flowers: Rimbey and Area Love My Garden Tour this July

“Every garden is as unique as the gardener who created them.”

A free community garden tour is happening this July for outdoor enthusiasts. The Rimbey and Area Love my Garden Tour is taking place on July 23 and July 25, 2020, both days running from noon to 4 p.m.

This tour, set up by Rimbey resident Lorraine Morris, features seven different gardens by separate gardeners this year.

Morris came up with the idea for the garden tour as a way to show off some of the gardening talent in Rimbey and area during COVID-19.

“I’ve been a passionate gardener for a long time,” says Morris. “With COVID there has to be a nice way for people to get out.”

The tour, which has been approved by Alberta Health Services (AHS), will have people wanting to see the gardens visiting separate locations. Using personal vehicles, addresses of the gardens will be provided for anybody wishing to drive to and see the gardens.

This year there are seven gardens by seven different host gardeners. “Every garden is as unique as the gardener who created them,” says Morris. Morris also points out the diversity in host gardener ages participating this year, from ages 34 to 86.

Morris says that there is a great variety of flowers and plants to been seen on the tour. One host gardener alone has a hundred different varieties of hostas.

Some of the host gardens are on acreages while others are more centralized in town at houses. There will be no food or bathroom accommodations on the tour.

Morris hopes to make this event an annual occurrence, and encourages gardeners wanting to become a host garden for next year to contact her at 1-780-305-4858.

