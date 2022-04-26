Fundraiser launched for central Alberta family who lose home in fatal fire

A GofFundMe page has been set up for the family of a 19-year-old Maskwacis man who died in a fire that destroyed the family’s home earlier this month.

Nephew Kennedy Wolfe, of Sylvan Lake, set up the page with a goal of $60,000 to help his uncle and cousins who are now homeless after the early morning fire on April 14.

Wolfe said on GoFundMe that one of the family members woke up about 5:20 a.m. to find the living room couch in flames. Wolfe’s uncle, Kevin Morin, and two of his sons, Draven and Kevin Jr., were able to get out of the house.

But they had trouble finding two younger brothers, Ryan and Christian, who are both autistic, said Wolfe.

They found Christian, but he was badly burned. He was taken to an Edmonton hospital, where he died the following day.

“Ryan was found in the opposite side of the house and will be okay but has severe lung damage from all of the smoke and will be hospitalized for up to two weeks,” said Wolfe.

Two sisters, Kiandra and Samantha, were not at home the night of the fire.

“The family is heartbroken to lose their brother and son …” said Wolfe.

The family is “in disbelief to lose absolutely everything they own, their basic necessities, all of their belongings …” he says. “All they are left with is the clothes on their back.”

Five family cats also died in the fire.

Wolfe said the family is in shock and says any donation will help, including household furniture, food, beds, clothing, appliances and anything else a family might need.

So far, about $3,700 has been raised since April 15 on the page titled “Relief for Simon Morin family after house fire.”



