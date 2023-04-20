Funeral for Alberta RCMP Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, who died on duty

RCMP Const. Harvinder Dhami is seen in an undated handout photo. The regimental funeral for Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County RCMP detachment east of Edmonton who died over a week ago, is to take place this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

The regimental funeral for an Alberta RCMP officer who died over a week ago is to take place this morning.

Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, died while driving to assist his colleagues with a noise complaint.

RCMP have said that Dhami’s vehicle hit a large concrete barrier on a road northeast of Sherwood Park in the early hours of April 10, but no further details have been released.

The 32-year-old officer, affectionately known as “Harvey,” is remembered as being a dependable colleague who was proud to wear the RCMP uniform.

A funeral procession will start at 10 a.m. in Sherwood Park from Bethel Lutheran Church and end at the Millennium Place recreation centre, where a service will be held at 11:30 a.m.

RCMP say the service will be restricted to invited family members, friends and first responders, and that the public is invited to line the funeral procession route to pay their respects.