A neighborhood is cut off from the city as a flooded river took out the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

Their bodies were discovered about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre

Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs.

The municipality of St-Urbain, northeast of Quebec City says the families of both Régis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23, wanted to proceed with simple services in the image of the two fallen men and did not want civic funerals.

Régis Lavoie’s funeral will take place later today (May 13) at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The municipality says Christopher Lavoie’s funeral is scheduled for May 26.

The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.

Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.

The Canadian Press

