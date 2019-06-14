Jimmy Truong is facing a fourth murder charge following what police believe were targeted attacks in Calgary and Edmonton during a three-month period in 2016. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Further murder charge laid after alleged targeted hits in two Alberta cities

Jimmy Truong, who is 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Louie Angelo Mojica

A Calgary man is facing a fourth murder charge following what police believe were targeted attacks in Calgary and Edmonton during a three-month period in 2016.

Investigators say Jimmy Truong, who is 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Louie Angelo Mojica in August of that year.

Mojica died soon after emergency crews found him wounded in the front seat of a car.

Truong is also charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Cuc Lung and Quang Tran, who were both in their 30s when they died in September 2016 in Calgary.

The fourth count relates to the death of Phu Phan, a 30-year-old who died in Edmonton that October.

Police believe the attacks were carried out by an organized crime group and expect more people will be charged.

The Canadian Press

