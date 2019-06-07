Gas prices spotted at a Maple Ridge gas station on Wednesday April 25, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland continued to drop Friday, reaching as low as 137 cents per litre.

That’s about 40 cents cheaper than in May, when gas reached 178 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Gas prices drop Thursday as analysts point to build in fuel supply

The cheapest fuel was spotted at several gas stations in Langley at 136.9 cents per litre, according to petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com.

In Abbotsford, where gas prices do not include the 17-cent TransLink tax that Metro Vancouver commuters face, the cheapest gas was 131.9 cents per litre.

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

READ MORE: B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

Prices are expected to maintain into the weekend.

Gas-prices
Infogram

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McKenna considering Senate changes to environmental-assessment bill

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers strut against gender based violence

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes sashayed from HJ Cody High School to Bethany and back

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

“Living the Warrior Code” to premier in Sylvan Lake

The film tells the story of Scott McDermott’s journey back to Ultraman

PHOTOS: Walk the Talk in Sylvan Lake

The annual Walk the Talk event was moved to the Community Centre due to the threat of rain

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Alberta health agency closes down Lethbridge restaurant infested with cockroaches

Alberta Health Services says it conducted an inspection after receiving a customer complaint

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Opponents contend Enbridge’s refusal to shut down the pipeline until the tunnel is completed means the straits area would be endangered

Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Edmonton to Calgary walk includes 30 core walkers engaging communities along the way

Stettler County, Paradise Shores clash during subdivision appeal board hearing

Recreational development permit deemed incomplete, developer appeals

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Most Read