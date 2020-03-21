A gas pump in Ponoka was at 84.9 cents on Saturday, March 21. Photo by Emily Jaycox

Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

Gas prices at the pump continue to take a dive, particularly in Edmonton and northern Alberta, possibly as more people hole up at home in self-isolation.

The sentiment that gas prices are low, but people now have nowhere to go, has become a popular Internet meme.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices plummeted to below 70 cents a litre in some areas on Saturday morning, hitting as low as 64.4 at a Fas Gas in Edmonton, and 64.9 at a northwest Costco in the capital city.

In Redwater, a town in the Edmonton Capital Region, gas prices were at 61.9 cents on the litre.

Gas prices remain lower in Edmonton then their rival city to the south, Calgary, with Calgary prices hovering around an average of 70 cents per litre.

The Edmonton zone accounts for the second highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of 5:30 p.m. on March 20, there were 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone, 126 in the Calgary zone and four cases in the central zone.

Gas prices in central Alberta have also dipped considerably.

The 10-lowest gas prices in Red Deer reported on GasBuddy put the pumps in the city between 67.9 t0 76.9 cents per litre.

Prices dropped as low as 75.9 in Lacombe, 87.9 in Sylvan Lake and 80.9 in Ponoka, according to the site.

Oil prices have been falling since the beginning of March due to reduced demand in Asian markets for Alberta oil because of the coronavirus outbreak there.

READ MORE: ‘It frustrates me:’ Kenney says new coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

CoronavirusGas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Prevent the Spread’ video features familiar faces

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed in Red Deer County

Government of Alberta confirms 31 new cases in province

Red Deer man turns on Christmas lights amid COVID-19 pandemic

85-year-old Joe Hittel hopes to give people ‘something else to think about’

Rimbey RCMP warn public scams related to COVID-19 cropping up

Rimbey RCMP say a number of scams related to the virus have begun to appear world wide

Less than 10% of Westerner Park staff keep their jobs

Temporary layoffs hit 90% of workforce

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

VIDEO: ‘Prevent the Spread’ video features familiar faces

Messages shared from Wayne Gretzky, Premier Kenney, Dr. Hinshaw and more

Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

Most Read