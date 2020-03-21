Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

A gas pump in Ponoka was at 84.9 cents on Saturday, March 21. Photo by Emily Jaycox

Gas prices at the pump continue to take a dive, particularly in Edmonton and northern Alberta, possibly as more people hole up at home in self-isolation.

The sentiment that gas prices are low, but people now have nowhere to go, has become a popular Internet meme.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices plummeted to below 70 cents a litre in some areas on Saturday morning, hitting as low as 64.4 at a Fas Gas in Edmonton, and 64.9 at a northwest Costco in the capital city.

In Redwater, a town in the Edmonton Capital Region, gas prices were at 61.9 cents on the litre.

Gas prices remain lower in Edmonton then their rival city to the south, Calgary, with Calgary prices hovering around an average of 70 cents per litre.

The Edmonton zone accounts for the second highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of 5:30 p.m. on March 20, there were 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone, 126 in the Calgary zone and four cases in the central zone.

Gas prices in central Alberta have also dipped considerably.

The 10-lowest gas prices in Red Deer reported on GasBuddy put the pumps in the city between 67.9 t0 76.9 cents per litre.

Prices dropped as low as 75.9 in Lacombe, 87.9 in Sylvan Lake and 80.9 in Ponoka, according to the site.

Oil prices have been falling since the beginning of March due to reduced demand in Asian markets for Alberta oil because of the coronavirus outbreak there.

