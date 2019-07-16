Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

The gas in town is being sold with a retail margin of about four to seven cents a litre

Here at the Sylvan Lake News we have noticed a trend in gas prices in Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas.

Gas prices in Sylvan Lake have been sitting between 111.9 to 115.9 per litre.

According to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasPriceWizard.com, selling gas with a four to seven cent per litre retail margin is normal.

The cheaper prices seen in cities like Calgary see the gas being sold below cost, said McTeague in an email.

As of July 16, Gas Buddy had gas prices in Calgary listed at an average of 107.9 per litre, while Edmonton was listed at an average cost of 100.9 per litre.

Red Deer ranged in price from 104.9 per litre to 114.9 per litre, with the average cost being 109.9 per litre.

In McTeague’s email from July 12, he stated the cost for stations to buy their gasoline, taxes in, was about $1.07 a litre.

