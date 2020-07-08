Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says hiring the former legislature member who gave up his constituency seat for Kenney was the right thing to do.

The premier dismissed a reporter’s question Wednesday on whether his appointment of Dave Rodney is political payback.

“He (Rodney) never asked for any kind of consideration in the future,” Kenney said.

“He’s been working in the private sector since that time. When we were looking for somebody to appoint to Houston, we had a short list and Dave just stood out to me as the kind of go-getter that we need.”

Kenney said Rodney approached him in late 2016 about leaving his Calgary-Lougheed seat in the legislature. Rodney eventually stepped down in the fall of 2017, after Kenney had just won the leadership of the United Conservative party. That led to a byelection that Kenny won two months later.

Earlier this week, Kenney announced Rodney will be the new agent general to Houston. He’ll be paid $250,000 a year to drum up business in the energy sector and other emerging fields.

The appointment is part of a broader plan for Alberta to be more aggressive attracting business and jobs from other jurisdictions to grow a provincial economy decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Albertans can connect the dots on the Rodney appointment to draw a stark picture of patronage.

“There’s very little in David Rodney’s background to suggest that he is qualified for this position in Houston. There’s also, frankly, no reason to justify the outrageous salary that he’s being paid,” she said.

“We just have to ask Albertans to add one plus one plus one to get an inside deal to help Jason Kenney’s friend and insider whose biggest political achievement was stepping aside for Jason Kenney.”

Rodney had been an MLA since 2004 with the former Progressive Conservative party, which was later folded into the UCP.

While the Tories were in government, Rodney served as parliamentary secretary for Sustainable Resource Development and forged ties with U.S. legislators as Alberta’s energy representative to the Council of State Governments.

Kenney said Rodney has the business skills but also the legislative background critical to a job that is as much about politics as commerce.

“When (former politicians) sit down with governors, congresspeople, senators, mayors and others, they understand the political decision-making process.”

Rodney’s three-year term begins immediately. He’ll connect with investors and decision-makers in Texas through technology until the Canada-U.S. border reopens.

As part of the renewed effort at attracting investment, Kenney’s government has also introduced a bill to create the Invest Alberta Corp. It is to be an arm’s-length agency to promote the province to investors and to create new jobs.

Economic Development Minister Tanya Fir said the corporation will pursue investment in industries such as high-tech, aviation and aerospace and financial services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Alberta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Doctor likes hub plans, but says CFL and other leagues still face issues
Next story
Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Just Posted

46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Alberta

Province has completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests

BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Grizzly bears in the dark as they try to share living space with humans: study

Grizzly bears in the dark as they try to share living space with humans: study

‘You haunt my dreams:’ Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in court

‘You haunt my dreams:’ Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in court

Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Alberta bill proposes major changes to union strike rules and funding

Alberta air force base to use goats, sheep to chew down unwanted vegetation

Alberta air force base to use goats, sheep to chew down unwanted vegetation

Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

Calgary officer justified in fatal shooting of man having mental crisis: ASIRT

Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

Gave up seat for Kenney to run: Premier defends hiring ex-MLA for trade office

Southern Alberta hailstorm caused almost $1.2B in damage: insurance bureau

Southern Alberta hailstorm caused almost $1.2B in damage: insurance bureau

Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

Most Read